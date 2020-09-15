Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) Hot and humid weather conditions remained in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures hovering 2-4 notches above the normal limits.

Bhiwani in Haryana was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal.

Hisar also experienced sultry weather conditions recording a maximum of 37.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 35.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 36.7 degrees Celsius, which is four notches above the normal limits.

Amritsar and Ludhiana also recorded above normal maximum temperatures of 35.8 and 35.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the MeT Department forecast, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail at most places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

