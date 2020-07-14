New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to July 17 hearing on a petition against the Rs 20,000 crore project of the Central government for the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar posted the matter for further hearing to Friday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought more time in the matter.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the Central Vista project and sought a detailed response from the Central government on the plea.

The Central Vista project involves the renovation and redevelopment of approximately 86 acres of land in the heart of the Lutyens Delhi.

The petition, filed by Rajeev Suri, sought directions to stay the Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project and challenged the Centre's decision to notify a change in the land use regarding the redevelopment plan. (ANI)

