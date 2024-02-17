New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Sharad Pawar faction) called it 'unfortunate and painful' on Saturday after the Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar ruled that the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is the real political party.

The Ajit Pawar faction was announced 'real NCP' considering the 'legislative majority'.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Bharat Mandapam To Attend Two-Day National Convention of BJP (Watch Videos).

Responding to the Speaker's announcement on Friday, Sule alleged that the parliamentary procedures were mocked, which was unfortunate.

"So it is a fair thing to say that it is unfortunate and painful. The temple of democracy is parliament. Yesterday, the way parliamentary procedures were mocked is very very unfortunate and very very painful for committed and dedicated people like us because we look up to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Sushma Swaraj among others. These are tall leaders of India, who made many big differences by debating things in the parliament," Sule said.

Also Read | GSLV-F14 Mission Launch: ISRO Set to Launch Meteorological Satellite INSAT-3DS for Weather Forecasting Today; Know Launch Time and Mission Objectives.

"And Baba Sahab Ambedkar, he encouraged democracy and gave the finest constitution to this country. So to mock something like that is very, very painful and just actually very painful and difficult for us to accept because this is not the democracy we believe in. We believe in a very fair, we believe in debates, and this is a free country, so debate is a must. So I was very, very surprised and disappointed that somebody, as a senior citizen, a senior leader like Sri Ajit Pawar, to say something like that," she added.

In a major blow to Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday decided that the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is the real NCP, considering the legislative majority, and dismissed all the disqualification pleas against MLAs.

While announcing the decision, the Speaker said that it was based on the factor of legislative majority.

The Speaker elaborated that he came to this decision based on a legislative majority because it was inconclusive based on the leadership structure of the NCP and the NCP constitution.

Rahul Narwekar dismissed the disqualification petition by the Sharad Pawar faction against the Ajit Pawar faction.

Also, speaking about speculations that Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar will contest in Baramati against her, Sule said, "It is a democracy, so everybody has the right to contest." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)