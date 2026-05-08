India News | Surat Police Exchange Fire with Bank Robbery Accused During Weapon Recovery

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 8 (ANI): A standard evidence recovery mission turned into a violent confrontation on the outskirts of Kanyasi village when the prime accused in the Varachha bank robbery opened fire on a police team on Friday.

Based on official footage and reports released by the Surat City Crime Branch, the incident unfolded while a joint team from the Crime Branch and Varachha Police escorted the accused, Shubham Thakur, to a secluded spot to locate the weapons used in the heist.

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According to the Crime Branch, upon reaching the site, Thakur reportedly turned on the officers, opening fire and physically attacking the team in a desperate attempt to escape.

To neutralise the threat and ensure the suspect did not flee, ACP Crime KI Modi fired a single round, successfully bringing the situation under control and securing the accused.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)