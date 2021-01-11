Surat, Jan 11 (PTI) Surat on Monday saw 129 COVID-19 cases, one death and 122 recoveries, an official said.

The district's caseload is 50,633 and the toll stood at 1,144, he added.

"Surat city accounted for 102 of the new cases and 108 of the recoveries. It now has a recovery rate of 96.24 as 36,623 people have been discharged so far," the official said.

"As of now, in the city, 7,552 people are quarantined and 195 hospitalised, including 64 in civil and SMIMER which have bed occupancy rates of 1.9 per cent and 2.7 per cent. Athwa leads with 7,350 cases followed by Katargam with 6,130 and Udhna has the lowest at 3,396," he added.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka has reported the highest number of cases so far at 2,602, followed by Choryasi with 2,462, officials said.

