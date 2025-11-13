Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 13 (ANI): A suspicious Brezza car was found at Al-Falah University in Dhauj, Faridabad, on Thursday and is currently under investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, said Faridabad police.

Later, a Haryana Police vehicle marked "Bomb Disposal Squad," carrying several personnel, entered the campus shortly after the alert was raised.

This comes after multiple residents of Jammu and Kashmir have been arrested for allegedly being part of a terror module which possibly planned for multiple terror attacks to be carried out across various locations.

Meanwhile, fresh CCTV footage has surfaced showing the prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering the national capital through the Badarpur border in an i20 car, further tightening the net around the accused in the ongoing blast investigation.

In the footage, Umar was seen arriving at the Badarpur toll plaza, where he stops his vehicle, takes out cash, and hands it to the toll collector.

Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

Meanwhile, a detailed investigation is underway at the site of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi, with personnel from the Delhi Police and other central agencies jointly conducting the probe on Thursday.

The area has been cordoned off, and forensic teams are examining the remnants of the vehicle to determine the cause and nature of the explosion.

A joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives. (ANI)

