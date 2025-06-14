Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati performed special prayers and aarti on the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh to pay tribute to the victims of the tragic AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 241 lives.

Calling the incident "shocking and disturbing," Swami Chidanand said the entire environment was engulfed in grief as thousands joined in the collective prayer for the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the sole survivor.

He also paid tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the crash, describing him as a "very dear person."

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said, "The accident is shocking and disturbing. The whole environment is sad... Today, thousands of people performed aarti on the sacred bank of the Ganga in Parmarth Niketan for the souls of those who left us. We also prayed that injured people recover quickly and return to their homes... Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was a very dear person, who passed away in the accident... PM Modi says that India is his family... Whenever there is a moment of sorrow, he is always there... He went there and spoke to the survivor and expressed grief to the bereaved family members..."

The deadly accident has shaken the country and led to condolences and prayers pouring in from several states.

In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the Ganga River to offer prayers for the deceased.

Locals and priests performed rituals and lit lamps as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the horrific crash.

In Tamil Nadu, members of the Rameswaram People's Protection Council paid heartfelt homage to the victims at Agni Theertham beach in Pamban.

Flowers were floated into the sea, and silence was observed to remember the passengers and crew who died in the crash.

In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the King George Medical University (KGMU) held a solemn condolence meeting to honour the memory of those who perished.

University officials and students came together to express grief and observe a moment of silence.

On Thursday, the Al-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 plane bound for London's Gatwick crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport. The airline said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls.

Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft crashed outside the airport perimeter, and heavy black smoke began emanating from the accident site.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh miraculously survived the Air India plane crash a day ago, in which 241 other passengers died. Kumar, a British national of Indian origin, was seated in row 11, at the left window seat in the flight's economy class section, right behind an emergency exit.

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane, airline authorities said. (ANI)

