Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has received a death threat through a letter, following which Mumbai Police has registered a non-cognizable offence against an unknown person and began an investigation into the matter.

According to the Mumbai Police, the letter was sent to the actor's residence located in Versova after which she reached the nearest Versova police station and lodged a complaint.

Also Read | Anthrax Detected in Dead Wild Pigs in Kerala's Athirapally.

A case has been registered at Versova police station against an unidentified person.

The letter was written in Hindi and contained abuses and threatening remarks against Swara's life. The letter mentioned that the youth of the country will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar. The person signed off as "Is desh ke naujawan" (Youth of this country).

Also Read | Volkswagen Will Beat Elon Musk's Tesla by 2025; Says VW Group Chief Herbert Diess.

Last month, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received a 'threat letter'

As per the police, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai.

The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge).

According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 am-8 am in his and Salman's name. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)