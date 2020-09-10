Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10 (ANI): Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that T-Hub II facility will be ready by the end of 2020.

Answering a series of questions related to the IT sector in Telangana during the ongoing assembly sessions, he added that the state government is taking the IT sector to tier 2 cities.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 23,816 COVID-19 Cases; States Coronavirus Tally Crosses 9.6 Lakh-Mark.

"The T-Hub II, facility will be ready by the end of 2020," the minister said in the Assembly as per the press release issued by the state government.

"The government is taking the IT sector to tier 2 cities like Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, and Khammam, creating employment opportunities to rural youth," a press release quoted the minister as saying.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Blocks 38 Facebook, 49 Twitter And 21 Youtube Accounts For Spreading Rumours About COVID-19.

Highlighting the 'The intinta Innovator' programme of Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), he pointed out that the programme aims to encourage young rural innovators. This programme is being run in more than 120 plus colleges and several schools.

"About eight MoUs have been signed with different state governments including Goa, Delhi, Assam where Telangana acts as an innovation partner," Rao said.

The minister, while talking about We Hub, informed the Assembly, "the state government aims at inclusive growth and has set up We Hub to encourage women entrepreneurs from the state."

On being asked on government's initiative in using technology in the agriculture sector, he said, "The government had set up an Innovation Hub (I Hub) partnering with ICRISAT, where programmes are being initiated on the usage of technology in agriculture."

He further added that the government would soon provide Internet connections in Rythu Vedikas to help farmers learn about various agriculture methods. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)