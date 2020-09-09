Chandigarh, September 9: The Punjab government on Wednesday blocked several social media accounts for spreading rumours about coronavirus. According to Punjab Police, 38 Facebook, 49 Twitter and 21 YouTube accounts or links were blocked by competent authorities for spreading "vicious propaganda" on COVID-19. Free COVID-19 Tests: Punjab Allows Free Walk-In Testing For COVID-19 in Govt Hospitals, Caps Rate in Private Hospital at Rs 250.

Earlier in the day, Punjab police arrested a man for uploading a fake and objectionable post about human organ trafficking on social media and spreading rumours about COVID-19. According to the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department's press statement: "In their continued crackdown on rumour-mongering, Punjab Police has arrested nambardar of Jattpura village in Ludhiana for uploading a fake and objectionable post about human organ trafficking at Rajindra Hospital Patiala on Facebook."

The development came two days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to crack down on all rumour-mongers and web channels spreading misinformation about the pandemic. The Punjab CM had also asked DGP Dinkar Gupta to monitor the statements being issued by "anti-India" operators working from abroad and to register cases against all such people. Liquor Shops in Punjab Should Be Strictly Shut by 6:30 PM to Curb Spread of COVID-19: CM Amarinder Singh Tells DGP.

38 Facebook, 49 Twitter and 21 YouTube accounts/links blocked by competent authorities for spreading vicious propaganda on COVID19: #Punjab police — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

