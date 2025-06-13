Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday asked the officials to take care of quality in road construction works and said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for negligence.

Sharma was reviewing the pending projects of the Public Works Department costing more than Rs 10 crore.

The chief minister said that development of infrastructure accelerates the state's development.

Our government's priority is to develop a system of quality roads to make traffic simple and easy, keeping in mind the future needs, he added.

According to an official statement, Sharma directed to speed up the work related to strengthening and widening of roads.

The chief minister said the state government's objective is that every village, every town should be connected by road so that the common people do not face any problem in commuting.

The work related to upgradation and strengthening of roads should be speeded up and efforts should be made to complete them before the monsoon, he added.

Sharma directed the officials to effectively implement the monitoring system of departmental works so that the quality of construction works can be ensured.

He also directed to complete the processes related to other departments, including the Forest Department, by establishing coordination.

Reviewing the ROB or RUB construction works in the meeting, the chief minister said that his government is trying to make the state completely railway gate free soon.

