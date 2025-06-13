New Delhi, June 13: On the 28th anniversary of the Uphaar Cinema fire, grieving families and the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) gathered at Smriti Upavan, the memorial site in Green Park Extension, to honor the 59 lives lost on June 13, 1997. This year, the anniversary once again falls on Friday the 13th, mirroring the tragic day when a fire during a film screening turned into one of Delhi's worst man-made disasters. The commemoration was marked by prayers, heartfelt tributes, and renewed calls for justice and accountability.

"For 28 years, we have carried the grief of our loved ones and the burden of a system that continues to fail its citizens," said Neelam Krishnamoorthy, President of AVUT. She added, "This is not just a day of mourning--it is a protest against institutional negligence and the apathy that allowed this tragedy to happen." The Uphaar fire remains a stark reminder of fire safety lapses, regulatory failures, and administrative indifference. Even decades later, the battle for justice continues. Tragedy Strikes ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Again: Junior Artiste MF Kapil Dies by Drowning in Kollur’s Souparnika River During Rishab Shetty Film’s Shoot.

Following the tragedy, AVUT filed a civil writ petition in the Delhi High Court demanding trauma care facilities for the city. This led to the establishment of the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, which has served the public for 18 years. In a criminal appeal, the Supreme Court in 2015 imposed a Rs 60 crore fine on the Ansal brothers--owners of Uphaar Cinema--in lieu of a custodial sentence. The funds were allocated to build a second trauma centre at AIIMS Dwarka, but the project remains stalled. ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Allu Arjun Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody in Sandhya Theatre Stampede and Death Tragedy.

"Nearly a decade after the Supreme Court's directive, the Dwarka trauma centre has yet to be built. This is a betrayal--not just to the Uphaar families, but to every citizen relying on timely emergency care," Krishnamoorthy stated. AVUT continues its legal efforts, urging swift government action to complete the facility. As the nation reflects on this painful chapter, AVUT calls on authorities and civil society to prioritize public safety, strengthen fire regulations, and uphold the sanctity of human life. The Uphaar tragedy must never be allowed to repeat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)