Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11 (ANI): A 17-year-old Dalit student was attacked near a bus stop by three individuals in Srivaikuntam area of Thoothukudi district, police said on Tuesday.

According to Thoothukudi police, the victim was a Dalit, and belonged to Ariyanayagapuram village near Srivaikuntam of Thoothukudi district. He was attacked by three youth belonging to the dominant caste of the nearby village.

Sharing details, the police said, "The Class 11 boy identified as Devandhira Raj, who was on his way to school on the bus, was pushed by three outside the moving bus and was attacked with a sickle near Kattarimangalam, who then ran away from the spot. The boy was severely injured in the incident and was taken to the nearby hospital for first aid."

The Police probe revealed that one of the attackers was identified as Lakshmanan (19). He was accompanied by two other youths. Lakshmanan was arrested, and the two others were detained.

Following the incident, the student's father admitted his son to Srivaikuntam Government Hospital for first aid. The 17-year-old is currently admitted to Tirunelveli Government College and Hospital for further treatment.

Based on the father's complaint, Srivaikuntam Police registered a case u/s 296(b), 109(2), 351(3) BNS r/w 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(2)(v) SC/ST POA Act 1989. An investigation is underway in the incident. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Viduthala Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Chief MP Thirumavalvan has condemned the recent incident and called on the Tamil Nadu government to take decisive action to prevent caste-based attacks on Dalits, particularly in Southern Tamil Nadu. Thirumavalvan claimed that the attack on the Dalit boy was a result of vengeance from dominant caste youths.

"Just days before the incident, Devandhira Rajan and his friends won a Kabaddi tournament representing Ariyanayagapuram village, defeating Kattiamalpuram village. They celebrated their victory with the trophy, but unable to accept the defeat, the dominant caste youths attacked Rajan and his friends as an act of revenge," Thirumavalvan said in a statement. (ANI)

