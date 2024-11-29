Tiruppur, November 29: An elderly man, his wife and son were hacked to death at their house in a village near here on Friday by unidentified persons and multiple teams have been formed to trace the offenders, police said. Kakinada Shocker: 3 Generations of Family Killed in Diwali-Night Clash Between 2 Rival Groups in Andhra Pradesh’s Salapaka Village.

Seventy-eight-year-old Deivasigamani, who sustained serious injuries, died at a hospital, and his wife Alamelu (75) and his son Senthilkumar (46) were found dead at their house in Sevalai Goundenpudur village, they said.