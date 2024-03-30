Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, Radhika Sarathkumar, kicked off her election campaign at Thirunagar, Madurai.

"People are clear that they want a strong government and they want somebody who can represent them very clearly and get their work done. Wait for the manifesto to come out," said Radhika Sarathkumar while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party's candidate from Coimbatore, K Annamalai, slammed the ruling DMK and its chief, MK Stalin, saying that they are the enemies of Tamil Nadu and the people of the state.

"MK Stalin and DMK are the enemies of Tamil Nadu and the people of the state. Today, it is only the BJP that is in the field and campaigning for the election," Annamalai said while addressing a public rally here.

He also attacked the opposition INDIA bloc, saying that it does not have a prime ministerial candidate to lead the alliance.

"People of the INDI alliance are roaming here and there, thinking about who will be the PM candidate. They are in the election field with no idea who their PM candidate is," Annamalai said.

On Friday, while speaking to ANI, Annamalai said, "Our NDA candidates are working very hard. People are going to vote with a national perspective and come April 19, all of Tamil Nadu is waiting to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for the kind of work he has done in the past 10 years."

"June 4 will attest to the fact that Tamil Nadu will come Modiji's way, that is, in a very big way," said Annamalai.

Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government in the state, Annamalai said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fulfilled all 295 promises of the party stated in the 2019 election manifesto, whereas DMK couldn't even implement 20 out of the 511 promises they made.The BJP chief further demanded the DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin present a white paper on all his poll promises and what he has done in the last 33 months.

"If you look at our 2019 election manifesto, we have implemented all our 295 promises. Whereas at DMK, out of the 511 promises they made, they haven't even implemented 20. We are demanding MK Stalin to present a white paper on all his poll promises and what he has done in the last 33 months," Annamalai told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, K. Annamalai said that there is a huge wave for PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu.

"It is very clear there is a huge wave for PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu. We are extremely confident that on April 19, the people of Coimbatore, the people of Tamil Nadu will vote for PM Narendra Modi in an overwhelming fashion. June 4 will herald a new era where PM Modi and all the candidates working for him will win. The BJP will get 60 per cent votes in Coimbatore," Annamalai told ANI.

The voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

