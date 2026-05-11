India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi After Taking Oath

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday met former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin at his residence in Chennai.

During the visit, Vijay also met former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The meeting marked Vijay's first interaction with the senior DMK leaders after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the state.

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The visit comes a day after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly formed TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, in the oath-taking ceremony of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government, all MLAs of the State Legislative Assembly took oath as members of the House on Monday.

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Among those sworn in were prominent leaders such as Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with Tamil Nadu ministers including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj and KA Sengottaiyan.

Before the swearing-in of the MLAs, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay took oath as a member of the House. The oath was administered by pro tem Speaker MV Karuppaiah.

In his first speech after being sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay expressed his will to run a "transparent government", noting that he would perform all actions "openly." He also accused the previous DMK government of emptying the state's treasury.

"After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women," CM Vijay said.

Soon after taking the oath, Vijay signed the first set of official documents related to key poll promises and governance measures. The approvals included providing 200 units of free electricity and constituting Special Task Forces to tackle drug-related crimes and strengthen women's safety in the state.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam registered a major victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the Assembly.

Although TVK fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, the party secured support from several other parties, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left parties, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), enabling Vijay to form the government in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)