Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu DGP, in an official statement denied the charges made by the Raj Bhavan regarding yesterday's petrol bomb attack near Raj Bhawan.

"Raj Bhavan's statement that the petrol bomb exploded and that the petrol bombs were hurled by more than one person is totally contrary to the truth," the DGP office said in an official statement.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Jilted Lover Arrested for Creating Fake Instagram Profile of Minor Girl, Sharing Her Objectionable Photos in Revenge Bid Against Elder Sister.

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Thursday said the Chennai police did not register its complaint on the petrol bomb incident, and alleged a fair probe was 'killed' even before it began. Further, it alleged the police diluted the attack as an act of simple vandalism and did not take up detailed interrogation."Police did not register Raj Bhavan's complaint on the attack. The police Suo Motu diluted the attack as an act of simple vandalism and in a hurry got arrested accused remanded to jail at midnight waking up the magistrate and preventing detailed interrogation which could expose those behind the attack," Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan stated.

"A fair investigation is killed before it begins," Raj Bhavan added.

Also Read | Congress MLA Turns Doctor in Odisha: CS Raazen Ekka Treats Patients in Doctors’ Absence in Rajgangpur (Watch Video).

Earlier on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai alleged that the petrol bomb incident outside Raj Bhawan shows that the DMK government is "sponsoring" these attacks, adding that Chief Minister MK Stalin is adopting "diversification tactics."

The DGP office also clarified its statement on the registration of complaint over the attack on Governor's convoy in April last year.

In April last year, a convoy of Governor RN Ravi in Mayiladuthurai was attacked. Referring to the letter of Governor's Aide-de-Camp, State DGP said "a statement by the governor's office that the governor's convoy was attacked in Mayiladuthirai and the complaint given by the governor's office and it's not filed, is against the truth. Actually, the governor's convoy was not attacked but his follow-up vehicle was and a case was filed in that incident and 73 persons were arrested". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)