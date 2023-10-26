Bhubaneswar, October 26: With Odisha assembly elections barely six months away, Congress MLA CS Raazen Ekka was on Thursday found treating patients and prescribing medicines at a community health centre (CHC) at Rajgangpur in Sundergarh district.

Ekka, a doctor by profession before getting elected to the Odisha Assembly from Rajgangpur, reached the CHC after people complained about the absence of doctors at the facility.

An MBBS degree holder and a former Indian Army doctor, Ekka said, "The people of the area are denied basic health services due to absence of doctors. As I am a doctor by profession, I preferred to solve people's problem. I was told that doctors haven't come to the CHC for the last 3-4 days." As the MLA was treating patients at the hospital, videos went viral in social media.

Congress MLA CS Raazen Ekka Treating Patients

#Odisha MLA CS Raazen Ekka treats patients at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Rajgangpur of #Sundargarh as doctors remain absent pic.twitter.com/snDRle9KuZ — OTV (@otvnews) October 26, 2023

Ekka said he would draw the attention of the government towards lack of doctors in several health facilities in the tribal-dominated Rajgangpur area.

Health department officials were not available for comments.

