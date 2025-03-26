Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin attended the Iftar party organised by the DMK minorities rights wing on Tuesday.

While addressing the event, Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed his happiness and stated that DMK and Muslims have had a pretty long relationship.

He added that the centre have brought a new problem with the Waqf Amendment Bill and added that his party is working for Muslims.

"I am happy to meet you all during Ramzan... DMK and Muslims have a long-standing relationship. The Union government introduced Triple Talaq and NRC, and every year, minorities are harassed. Now, the Union government has brought a new problem, which is the Waqf board bill... DMK is working for Muslims", Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Tuesday.

Stalin further emphasized that it was M Karunanidhi who sanctioned leaves on Milad Un Nabi and started the Urdu Academy. "DMK is working for Muslims. It's Karunanidhi who sanctioned leave for Milad Un Nabi. It's DMK, which started Urdu Academy... DMK and Dravidian Model government will always be there for Minorities, and I want you all to support us...", Tamil Nadu Deputy CM further said.

There has been a longstanding tussle between the opposition and the Union Government ever since the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 came into the parliament.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has been protesting against the bill and has called for its nationwide agitation.

Earlier, AIMPLB Spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas on Tuesday slammed the Central government over Waqf (Amendment) Bill, saying that the bill "has been brought in with a communal intention."

Speaking to ANI, SQR Ilyas said that the AIMPLB is not doing any politics, "We have only said that the Waqf Bill, which has been brought in, is just with a communal intention...That bill only captures the Waqf property...They are trying to mislead the people. He said that AIMPLB believes that the bill should be taken back, "This is an unconstitutional bill and has been brought only with a communal intention." (ANI)

