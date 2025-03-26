Ranchi, March 25: Eight persons, including five jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), have been arrested by the state CID in connection with a ‘paper leak’ in a recruitment examination conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in September last year, an official said. However, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has claimed that no direct or physical evidence of the original question papers being leaked has been found so far, he said.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that money was collected by members of a gang in the name of providing question papers to the candidates before the examination, which sparked rumours and suspicions among the public about the paper leak," as per a statement issued by the CID. The eight people arrested were linked with this gang, it said in the statement. Jharkhand Fire: 5, Including 3 Minors Killed As Blaze Erupts at Firecracker Shop in Garhwa; Probe Underway.

'Around 3.04 lakh candidates appeared in the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), which was conducted on September 21 and 22. A section of candidates has been protesting over the JGGLCC examination, through which recruitment was to be made for mostly junior-level posts in the government, alleging that widespread malpractices took place during the examination. Wanted Woman Naxalite ‘R’ From Jharkhand Arrested in Delhi After 4 Years in Hiding.

The accused, identified as Kundan Kumar alias Mantu, Robin Kumar, Akhilesh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar, and Abhilash Kumar (all five are jawans of the IRB), Ram Niwas Rai (an Assam Rifles jawan), Niwas Kumar Rai (a Home Guard jawan), and Kaviraj alias Motu, were arrested on Monday, the SIT statement stated. "So far, there is no direct or physical evidence of the original question papers being leaked. The case is being further investigated," it said.

