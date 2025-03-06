New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu as part of a fresh money laundering probe against minister Senthil Balaji and others linked to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation that has monopoly over liquor trade in the state, official sources said.

The raids are being conducted at about 10 premises in the state, including those linked to Balaji, some government contractors and other entities, the sources said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 06, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The investigation is linked to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), they said.

The ED has been probing the role of the DMK leader, also the Tamil Nadu electricity minister, in an earlier money laundering investigation liked to the 'cash for jobs scam' in the state transport department.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 06 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He has arrested by the federal agency in this case and is out on bail now. PTI NES

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)