Mumbai, March 06: Polo Stadium in Shillong is abuzz with excitement today as participants eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results of March 06, 2025. The results, which determine the winners of Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, will be declared in two rounds. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 06 on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. The winning numbers of the Shillong Teer Result are also available below. The game, rooted in Meghalaya’s traditional archery practices, continues to attract massive participation. Those who correctly guessed the winning numbers stand a chance to win lucrative prizes.

Shillong Teer is not just a lottery but a cultural phenomenon deeply woven into Meghalaya’s traditions. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game consists of two rounds, with the first round kicking off at 10:30 AM. Archers shoot arrows at targets, and the winning numbers are based on the total hits. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, hoping for a lucky strike. With today's results now available, let’s check the winning numbers. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 05 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 06, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result for March 06, 2025, are being declared, and participants can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart online. The results for Round 1 and Round 2 are announced daily, with the first round typically declared around 10:30 AM and the second round following shortly after. Players can view the winning numbers on official websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. To find the results, look for the section titled "Shillong Teer Result Chart", select today’s date, and check the numbers. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Morning Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Khanapara Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Morning Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Jowai Ladrymbai Result First Round - Second Round - What Is Shillong Teer? Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, primarily in Shillong and its surrounding areas. Organised by KHASA, the game takes place from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. It consists of two rounds, where skilled archers shoot a set number of arrows at a designated target. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. Shillong Teer is legal and regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, making it a government-approved lottery system.

