Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Tiruchendur Forest Department in the Thoothukudi district has successfully recovered around 2,000 turtle eggs from the beach, marking a positive step in the conservation of sea turtles in the region.

Olive ridley turtles, found in abundance in the Gulf of Mannar, are among the species whose numbers have been steadily declining in recent years. However, due to government awareness campaigns, there has been a slight increase in their population.

Every year, from December to March, sea turtles come ashore to lay their eggs, especially in the coastal areas stretching from Kanyakumari to Tiruchendur. Significant nesting sites include Manapadu, Periya Thazhi, and Kulasekarapattinam.

In a bid to protect the eggs, forest department staff carefully collect them, ensuring they are transferred to a special hatchery, where they will be safely incubated before the young turtles are released back into the sea.

The recovery of 2,000 eggs in Tiruchendur is a promising sign, and during the laying season, turtle guards are appointed to ensure the eggs are collected and protected safely.

The ongoing efforts to safeguard these marine creatures highlight the importance of community involvement and government initiatives in preserving wildlife.

Earlier this week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended two individuals in possession of 65 Indian Roofed Turtles and Spotted Pond Turtles, the agency said in a press release.

In a letter dated March 24, the CBI stated, "A team of CBI along with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officials, on the basis of information, apprehended two accused who were in possession of 65 Indian Roofed Turtles and Spotted Pond Turtles. A case was registered by CBI against two accused u/s 51 r/w Sec 39, 44 and 48A, 49, 49B of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 for the possession, transport and trade of these species covered under Schedule-l of the Act."

The CBI, in its statement, confirmed that a total of 50 Indian Roofed Turtles (Pangshura tecta) and 15 Spotted Pond Turtles (Geoclemys hamiltonii) were recovered from the accused.

"A total of 50 Indian Roofed Turtles (Pangshuratecta) and 15 Spotted Pond Turtles (Geoclemysamiltonii) were found in the possession of the accused. Both animals belong to Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Since it was a seizure of live animals, they were handed to the Delhi Zoo for their safe upkeep," CBI further added. (ANI)

