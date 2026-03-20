Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Panguni Car Festival was held at the famous Jambukeswarar Temple, one of the revered Pancha Bhoota Sthalams representing the element of water. Thousands of devotees participated in the grand event and pulled the temple chariots with deep devotion on Friday.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Jambukeswarar along with Goddess Akilandeswari, is over 2,000 years old and holds immense religious significance. The annual Panguni Brahmotsavam is celebrated with great fervour. This year, the festival commenced with the Dwajarohanam (flag hoisting) on February 26, followed by the Ettuthikkum Kodiyetram ceremony on March 15.

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During the festival, the deity was taken out in daily processions on various vahanams, including Rishaba Vahanam, Kamadhenu Vahanam, and Surya-Chandra Prabhai Vahanam. On the sixth day, the highlight event--the grand chariot procession--was conducted in a magnificent manner.

Earlier, the deities were placed on two richly decorated temple chariots. Lord Jambukeswarar with Goddess Akilandeswari was taken in one chariot, while Goddess Akilandeswari was taken separately in another. Devotees chanted "Om Namah Shivaya" and "Thennaadudaya Sivane Potri" as they pulled the chariots through the temple streets.

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The chariot carrying the main deity was first pulled and halted at the southwest corner, followed by the procession of Goddess Akilandeswari's chariot. Both chariots later completed their circumambulation of the four streets and reached their designated positions.

Thousands of devotees took part in the event and had darshan. More than 100 police personnel were deployed to ensure security arrangements. The festival arrangements were made by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Suresh and temple staff.

The Panguni Brahmotsavam will conclude with the Mandala Abhishekam on April 15.

The festival coincides with the Hindu month of Phalguna/Chaitra. Panguni marks the conclusion of the solar Tamil calendar year, ushering in the beginning of the next new Tamil year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)