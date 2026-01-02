HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Six States and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Kerala, have yet to implement the 6-year minimum age criterion for admission to Class 1.

As many as 30 states and UTs have already aligned their admission norms with the policy, sources told ANI.

In 2023, the education ministry issued a directive to states and UTs to admit students to Class 1 only at the age of "6+" years, instead of the earlier practice of "5+" years, as per the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

Some states continue to follow disparate age criteria for Class 1 admissions.

"The policy is very clear. Admission to Grade I has to be at six years of age, and States and UTs have been asked to strictly align their admission norms accordingly," a source said.

"So far 30 states and UT have implemented the rule, but Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puduchery, Kerala and Chhattisgarh have not implemented the directives yet," the source added.

The age criterion is based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which places children aged three to eight in the foundational stage of schooling. Under the revised 5+3+3+4 structure, the foundational stage includes three years of pre-school education followed by two years of primary schooling.

Until the NEP 2020, children aged 3 to 6 were not formally covered under the 10+2 schooling structure. The policy notes that a strong foundation from age three is aimed at improving learning outcomes, development, and overall well-being.

In 2024, the centre again wrote to the states and UTs regarding the matter.

In the last notice dated February 15, 2024, the Ministry of Education reiterated that the age of admission to Grade 1 should be 6+ years. The notice asked all states and UTs to comply with the directive and take the necessary steps to ensure compliance from the upcoming academic session. (ANI)

