Mumbai, January 2: The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-34 draw today, January 2, 2026. The live draw will commence at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction. With a top prize of INR 1 crore, the weekly Friday draw remains one of the most anticipated events for lottery participants across the state. Watch the Kerala lottery result live streaming below to know the winners list of Suvarna Keralam SK-34 lucky draw.

The Suvarna Keralam lottery, identified by the alphanumeric code "SK," is priced at INR 50 per ticket. Following the live draw, the official results will be made available in a high-quality PDF format on the department’s website by 5:00 PM. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 33 Lottery Result of 31.12.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Prize Structure for Suvarna Keralam SK-34

The SK-34 draw features a multi-tier prize system, providing numerous opportunities for ticket holders to win. The primary prize categories include:

Prize Tier Winning Amount First Prize INR 1 Crore Second Prize INR 30 Lakh Third Prize INR 5 Lakh Consolation Prize INR 5,000 Fourth Prize INR 5,000

Additional lower-tier prizes range from INR 2,000 down to INR 100, distributed among thousands of lucky winners based on the matching of the last four digits of the ticket number.

How to Check the Official Kerala Lottery Results

Participants can track the results through multiple official channels as they are released:

Live Updates: Local television news channels and the official Kerala Lotteries YouTube channel will provide real-time updates starting at 3 PM.

Local television news channels and the official Kerala Lotteries YouTube channel will provide real-time updates starting at 3 PM. Official Website: The complete winners' list will be uploaded to www.keralalotteries.com and statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The complete winners' list will be uploaded to www.keralalotteries.com and statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Gazette Verification: Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette to confirm their prize.

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 02.01.2026: Watch Suvarna Keralam SK-34 Lottery Result Live Streaming

Claiming the Prize: Important Guidelines

Winners must follow specific protocols to claim their prize money. If your ticket number matches the winning list, the following steps are required:

Prizes Below INR 5,000: Can be claimed directly from any authorized lottery stall in Kerala.

Can be claimed directly from any authorized lottery stall in Kerala. Prizes Above INR 5,000: Winners must submit their ticket to the District Lottery Office or a bank along with a valid government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, etc.) and passport-sized photographs.

Winners must submit their ticket to the District Lottery Office or a bank along with a valid government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, etc.) and passport-sized photographs. Deadline: All claims must be made within 30 days of the result announcement. Tickets must be intact and free from damage to be considered valid for a claim.

All About the Kerala State Lottery

The Kerala State Lottery is a government-run program established in 1967 to provide employment and generate non-tax revenue for state welfare schemes. It is the first of its kind in India and operates under strict regulations to ensure transparency. Each day of the week features a different lottery draw, with the "Suvarna Keralam" series specifically highlighting the Friday schedule.

