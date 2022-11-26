A screen-shot of Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru's Twitter account after it has been hacked.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru's Twitter account was hacked on Friday night, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) IT wing secretary said.

Tamil Nadu minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru's Twitter handle was hacked last night, the ruling DMK IT Wing Secretary TRB Raja tweeted on Saturday.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Manifesto Promises Uniform Civil Code, Anti-Radicalisation Cell to Tackle Terror.

"The Twitter account of Honourable Minister Thiru K N Nehru, which was handled by his personal team of admins, seems to have been hacked last night", TRB Raja stated in his tweet.

"A complaint has been raised with Twitter India by the DMK IT wing. We constantly advise everyone to ensure security via TFA etc", he added in his tweet.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala Sent to 13-Day Judicial Custody, Says Delhi Police.

A minister in MK Stalin-led DMK government, KN Nehru's official Twitter handle with a blue tick has 2.4 lakh followers.

After it is hacked, his Twitter account states as if it is NASA's page.

Nehru's Twitter account currently states as "NASA's page for updates from the International Space Station, the world-class lab orbiting Earth 250 miles above. For the latest research, follow @ISS_Research."

A number of tweets uploaded by "ISS Research", "International Space Station" and "NASA", "NASA en espanol" have been retweeted by Nehru's Twitter handle after it has been hacked.

Twitter accounts of several others politicians were hacked earlier too.

In April, Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) with over four million followers had been hacked.

The breach UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account had come to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account. The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

However it was restored later.

Further in May, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed his Twitter account was hacked after allegedly posting and then deleting a tweet with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's infamous quote linked to 1984 riots. In this regard, Chowdhury had also filed a police complaint with Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)