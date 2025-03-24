Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced that all-party parliamentarians from the state will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for their demand for fair delimitation.

Stalin emphasised that Tamil Nadu had led the charge on the issue by passing a legislative resolution, holding an all-party meeting, and forming an all-India Joint Action Committee, making a significant impact at the national level.

"The demand made by Tamil Nadu is for fair delimitation. It is the first state in India to pass a legislative resolution, an all-party meeting, and an all-India Joint Action Committee which has had an impact on the Indian level. To take this to the next level, all-party parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu are set to meet the Honourable Prime Minister and press our demand!" posted Stalin on X.

The Tamil Nadu government has been vocal about its opposition to any delimitation process that could reduce the state's representation in Parliament due to population control efforts.

The proposed meeting with the Prime Minister is aimed at ensuring that Tamil Nadu's concerns are addressed in any future changes to parliamentary seat allocation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had called a Joint Action Committee meeting to discuss the issue of delimitation on Saturday. Leaders across various states gathered in Chennai to express their concerns with the proposed exercise.

The Joint Action Committee on Saturday passed a resolution on the issue of delimitation, expressing concern over the "lack of transparency and clarity" from the Union government.

The JAC unanimously demanded greater transparency from the Union government regarding any delimitation exercise and called for the extension of the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 Census Population for another 25 years.

The JAC led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urged the central government to "not penalise" the states which have effectively implemented the population control program.

Moreover, JAC resolved that the political parties from different states represented in the meeting will bring appropriate Legislative Assembly resolutions on the delimitation issue.

"The Political Parties from different states represented in the meeting will initiate efforts to bring about appropriate Legislative Assembly resolutions in their respective States on the issue and communicate the same to the Union Government. The JAC will also undertake necessary efforts to disseminate information on the history and context of past delimitation exercises and the consequences of the proposed delimitation among the citizens of their respective States, through a coordinated public opinion mobilization strategy," the resolution read.

Additionally, the JAC resolved that MPs will counter any attempts by the Union Government to undertake any delimitation exercise contrary to the principles mentioned above."The Core Committee of MPs shall submit a Joint Representation on the above lines to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India during the ongoing Parliamentary session," it added.

MK Stalin said that the next meeting on the delimitation of constituencies will be held in Hyderabad, Telangana. (ANI)

