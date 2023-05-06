Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) in Tamil Nadu on Saturday staged a protest against the release of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' in Chennai.

The Naam Tamilar Party cadres headed by its organiser, actor and director Seeman started protests in the Chennai Anna Nagar Arch near Skywalk Mall in Chennai against the movie, which was released in the cinema halls on May 5.

Protesters of the NTK party raised slogans and held placards demanding a ban on the film.

The actor, director and head of the NTK party, Seeman said that if the movie is screened in cinemas despite the protests, they would break the screens and theatres.

Seeman also appealed to the theatre owners not to run the film 'The Kerala Story' and urged people not to watch the movie.

He claimed that if the movie is not banned, the NTK cadres would buy the tickets for the movie and start protesting inside the theatre.

Earlier on Thursday, two theatres in Kochi city cancelled the screening of the controversial film.

PVR Cinemas in Lulu Mall and Oberon Mall, and Cinepolis in Centre Square Mall had cancelled the screening, with no reasons stated for the decision.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, recently said in a statement that the movie was deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala.

"Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday tweeted, "It may be *your* Kerala-story">Kerala story. It is not *our* Kerala-story">Kerala story."

The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' which stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan recently said that the film 'The Kerala Story' should not be granted permission for screening."The film 'The Kerala Story' which falsely claims that 32,000 women in Kerala converted and became members of the Islamic State, should not be granted permission for screening. The trailer clearly shows what the film intends to say", Satheesan said in a Facebook post. (ANI)

