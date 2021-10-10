Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu began its fifth mega vaccination drive on Sunday with around 30,000 vaccination centres set up across the state.

State health secretary J Radhakrishnan, who was present at one of the vaccination centres to kick start the fifth phase of the mega vaccination drive, said that almost 65 percent of the eligible population has received the first dose and 22 percent of the population has received the second dose.

Also Read | UGC NET 2021 Postponed Again By National Testing Agency; New Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon.

"Already 65 percent people have taken the first dose. We are low on the second dose. Almost 26 lakh people are due for the second dose. So, this type of drive allows them to come and ensure that they get their second dose," the health secretary said.

The aim of these drives is not only to inoculate more people but also to spread maximum awareness about Covid-19 and vaccines.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Weekly Roundup: DA Hike, Arrears, Bonus Updates and Latest News.

"We are trying to spread the message that those who are vaccinated are safe. Those who are due should come. So, it is not a forcing approach but a convincing one," said Radhakrishnan.

Talking about the success rate of these mega vaccination drives, the health secretary informed the ANI that "Before we started this mega camp we were at 46 percent; now we are 65 percent first dose after four such camps. This is only the scientific way forward to protect ourselves."

Sharing the data on the number of vaccines available with the state he said, "We have almost 47 lakh vaccines in hand. We are also getting another 6 lakh today. So, the availability of vaccines is not an issue... Also, we have established more than 30,000 centres across the state for today's programme."

People visiting the vaccination centre were also happy with the arrangements made.

"The preparations for the camp are very good. All Covid-19 protocols which the government has notified are big being followed. I request everyone to make use of this opportunity and get vaccinated," said Bhavika, resident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)