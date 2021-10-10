New Delhi, October 10: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday once again postponed the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2021. The UGC Net 2021 exams from December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were postponed as they were clashing with other major exams. The NTA will announce the new dates soon. CUCET 2021 Answer Key Released By NTA at cucet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Answer Key.

The NTA an official notice, said, “Several requests have been received from candidates regarding the clash with some other major examinations. Hence NTA has decided to postpone the UGCNET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to subsequent dates, which will be announced shortly.” Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest information regarding the examination.

Notably, the December 2020 session was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was merged with June 2021 cycle. The exams were again postponed in September last month as then also their dates were clashing with other major exams. The exams will be conducted for the post of assistant professor across colleges affiliated with UGC. ICAR PG 2021 Answer Key Released by NTA, Here’s How Candidates Can Download Answer Key Online at icar.nta.ac.in.

The final selection will be based on the vacancy and the college’s recruitment process. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact NTA Help Desk. They can call at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

