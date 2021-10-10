New Delhi, October 10: This week saw a couple of important developments linked to the 7th Pay Commission. One of the news was about expected hike in rate of dearness allowance (DA). There was also an update for working and retired central government employees on arrears of withheld DA and DR (dearness relief). A piece of good news also arrived for a section of employees of Indian Railways and state employees in Odisha. 7th Pay Commission: Good News Likely for Central Govt Employees Before Diwali 2021, DA Rate To Be Hiked This Month.

A number of reports said the Centre is likely to announce 3 percent hike in the DA rate, under the 7th Pay Commission, this month. Currently, central government employees get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA. According to a report by DNA, the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) reached 121.7 points in June 2021. "Accordingly, dearness allowance will be 31.18 per cent, but, the calculation of DA is done in the round figure," the report said, adding that hence 3 percent hike in the DA rate is more likely. 7th Pay Commission: Good News Regarding DA, DR Arrears Likely Soon, PM Narendra Modi to Take Final Call.

Concerning arrears of withheld DA and DR, a Zee News report said Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to take final call on the issue. Three increments due between January 2020 and January 2021 had been put on hold. While the hikes came into effect from July 1, the Centre refused to pay arrears. The Indian Pensioners' Forum (BMS) recently urged PM Modi for the payment of DA and DR arrears.

This week also saw the Centre announcing bonus for non-gazetted employees of Indian Railways, excluding RPF/RPSF personnel, ahead of Dussehra 2021. It approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2020-21. More than 11 lakh non-gazetted employees of Indian Railways will be benefitted, said the government.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government this week joined other states in announcing 11 percent hike in the DA rate of state employees. With this, the rates of DA and DR of the employees and pensioners have been increased from 17 percent to 28 percent. The hiked DA and DR will be credited in the October salary, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

