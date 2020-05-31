India News | Tamil Nadu Reports 1,149 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises to 173

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 31 (ANI): With 1,149 new COVID-19 positive cases and 13 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, the total number of cases in the State has risen to 22,333 while the death toll rose to 173, said the state's Health Department.

"1,149 new COVID-19 positive cases and 13 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today," said the state Health Department.

"The total number of positive cases stands at 22,333 and death toll is at 173," added the Health Department.

A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 86,983 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

There are 89,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 5,164 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

