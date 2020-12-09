Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9 (ANI): As many as 1,232 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.

While 1,315 people recovered from the deadly virus today, 14 people succumbed to the infection in the state.

With the fresh new cases today, 7,94,020 cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded here so far while 7,71,693 people have recovered from the pathogen and 11,836 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu has 10,491 active Covid-19 cases as of Wednesday, as per the State Health Department.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government eased the lockdown restrictions allowing Chennai's Marina Beach to reopen after December 14, and undergraduate final year classes have been allowed to begin from December 7. It also said that gatherings will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the facility or up to 200 people.

Coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue until December 31. (ANI)

