Hyderabad, December 9: A woman from Hyderabad has sought help from the central government after receiving triple talaq over the phone by her Somalia-born husband, who has US citizenship. According to the woman's mother, the family is struggling to get their daughter married again because they don't have any divorce papers. Here it may be noted that triple talaq is banned in India. Telangana Woman Given Triple Talaq For Not Giving Birth to Baby Boy; Case Registered Against Husband.

"We got married in 2015. Two months ago, he called my father and divorced me over the speaker. I need the government's help to get redressal," the woman told news agency ANI. "She was wronged by being divorced without any reason. I want to get my daughter married again for which we need divorce papers. We haven't got any maintenance nor official paperwork. My daughter should get justice," the mother said. Woman Given Triple Talaq Over Phone by Husband, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Help.

On July 31 last year, a bill was passed in Parliament that led to the abolishing of the triple talaq practice. On August 1 last year, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalised instant triple talaq among Muslims. The act now attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

