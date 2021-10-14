Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,280 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, the total active cases stand at 15,650 and 1,453 recoveries are reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people who tested positive is 1,280 and the total number tested so far stands at 26,82,137.

The total number of people tested by RT-PCR stand at 1,38,228 and the total test went up to 4, 79,64,847.

The number of people discharged in the last 24 hours is 1,453 and the total number of people discharged so far is 26,30,654, read the health bulletin. (ANI)

