Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): A total of 1,630 fresh COVID-19 infections, 1,643 recoveries and 17 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's health department, the cumulative cases recorded in the state are 26,60,553 including 17,231 active cases.

With new recoveries, the total recoveries in Tamil Nadu reached 26,07,796. The death toll presently stands at 35,526.

To detect the presence of the virus in the population, 1,50,725 samples were tested by RT-PCR in the last 24 hours, taking the total samples tested to 4,66,88,837.

Meanwhile, India reported 18,795 new cases on Tuesday. As per Union Health Ministry, India reported daily new cases less than 20,000 after 201 days. (ANI)

