Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 2 (ANI): Several parts of Tamil Nadu received light to moderate rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Tuesday, with Namakkal district receiving the highest rainfall.

According to data from observatories, Erode recorded 33 mm of rain by 5:30 pm on Monday, while Valparai (3 mm), Ooty (0.6 mm), and Madurai City (0.4 mm) reported light showers. Trace amounts of rainfall were noted in Coonoor, Dharmapuri, Madurai Airport, and Tiruchirappalli Airport.

In the Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) network, Namakkal AMFU registered the highest rainfall at 48.5 mm, followed by Perambalur with 16 mm and Aduthurai (Thanjavur) with 12.5 mm. Karaiakal received 6 mm, while Hosur, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, and Yercaud reported lesser amounts.

Among the Automatic Rain Gauge (ARG) stations, Palacode in Dharmapuri district recorded 10.5 mm, while Denkanikottai (4.5 mm), Kallakurichi (2.5 mm), Pochampalli (1.5 mm), Kulithalai (1 mm), and Jayamkondam (0.5 mm) saw light rainfall.

Agricultural station reports showed Sandhiyur KVK in Salem district with 1.5 mm of rain.

Overall, rainfall activity was scattered and mostly light, with isolated moderate showers over Namakkal, Erode, and Perambalur districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Chennai has issued yellow alert of "thunderstorms, lighting and squall" for various districts for Tuesday, except Krishnagiri, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Karur, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhnagar and Kanyakumari.

Similar alerts have been put in place for various districts of the state till September 4.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu experienced widespread but uneven rainfall between August 31 and September 1, with heavy showers recorded in coastal and northern districts.

The rainfall activity was concentrated over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of the Salem district, bringing relief from the humid conditions in Chennai and its surrounding areas.

As per the India Meteorological Department observatories, Puducherry topped the charts with 54 mm of rainfall, followed by Nungambakkam (Chennai) with 29.2 mm and Salem with 22 mm.

Meenambakkam (Chennai) recorded only 2.1 mm, while Cuddalore received a negligible 0.1 mm. Valparai in Coimbatore district reported 0.6 mm of rain until 5:30 pm, and Tiruchirappalli airport registered only traces of rain.

The Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) highlighted substantial local variations, with Chennai AWS measuring 31 mm, while VIT Chennai (Chengalpattu) received 15.5 mm and New Chennai Township 13.5 mm.

Hosur in Krishnagiri received 5 mm, while Tiruvallur's Jaya Engineering College and Tiruttani each recorded between 5 mm and 2.5 mm, and Mahabalipuram registered 2.5 mm. (ANI)

