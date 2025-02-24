Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): The works for a tiger census began at the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tirunelveli on Monday.

The All India Tiger Census is conducted every year. This year, it is being conducted from February 24 to March 1.

The Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, nestled in the Western Ghats, is one of the most crucial tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu, serving as a key habitat for the endangered big cat.

The census aims to provide an accurate count of the tiger population in the region, helping authorities track the health and growth of the tiger population, as well as assess the effectiveness of conservation efforts.

A Tiger Census is a nationwide survey conducted to estimate the population of tigers in a specific region or across a country.

In India, it is typically carried out every year as part of the All India Tiger Estimation program, which aims to track the tiger population, monitor their habitat, and assess the success of conservation efforts.

The process involves a combination of field surveys, camera traps, scat analysis, and pugmark tracking to gather data about tiger numbers, their distribution, and health.

It helps authorities and wildlife organisations understand the status of tiger populations and implement strategies to protect these endangered animals.

The results of the tiger census play a crucial role in shaping national and local conservation policies, ensuring the survival of tigers and the ecosystems they inhabit.

Last year in October, a tiger census was conducted at the Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

Similipal National Park in Odisha is the second-largest biosphere reserve in Asia. It stretches over an area of 2750 square kilometres. Out of which, an area of 2200 square kilometres allows ecotourism.

The census was conducted in 173 beats of 16 ranges in the Similipal Tiger Reserve Project and Baripada, Rairangpur, and Karanjia Forest Division areas.

The Forest Department adopted two methods for the tiger census: line-transact and camera trap. In the line-transect method, teams would walk along predetermined lines and record all signs of tiger presence, such as pugmarks, scats, and scratch marks on trees. In the camera trap method, cameras were set up at strategic locations to capture images of tigers.

There are 55 species of animals, 304 species of birds, 62 species of reptiles, 37 species of fish, and 1076 types of trees inside Similipal National Park.

Odisha is home to the Similipal National Park, one of the country's most important tiger habitats. The park has a tiger population of 20, according to the latest tiger census conducted in 2022. (ANI)

