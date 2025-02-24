Patna, February 24: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar, suggesting that it is politically motivated ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. In a social media post, Yadav stated, "The Prime Minister is in Bihar today, so there will be a shower of lies and statements in Bihar. It is an election year, so to confuse people, the foundation stone and inauguration of the central government's schemes across the country will now be done from Bihar in a sham form, but Bihar will not get anything."

During his visit to Bhagalpur, Prime Minister Modi released the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, providing financial assistance to farmers nationwide and around 77 lakh farmers of Bihar will also benefit from it. The event drew significant attendance, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and approximately 500,000 farmers. ‘Faaltu Hai Kumbh’: Lalu Prasad Yadav Courts Controversy With Maha Kumbh ‘Meaningless’ Remark (Watch Video).

In response to Lalu Prasad Yadav's remarks, Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar defended the Prime Minister's visit, emphasising the developmental initiatives undertaken by the "double engine" government in Bihar. He dismissed Yadav's comments as baseless, asserting that the people of Bihar are aware of the progress made under the current administration referring to the collaboration between the state and central administrations. He said that such progress is unsettling for the opposition, leading them to make "fact-less statements." Lalu Prasad Yadav Taunts PM Narendra Modi Ahead of Patna Roadshow, Says 'PM Has Hit the Road After Three Phases of Polls, Will Be Impelled To Visit Every Street in Remaining Four'.

Kumar also pointed out that Lalu Prasad Yadav, due to his legal convictions, is barred from contesting elections and has been politically side-lined, implying that his criticisms may not hold substantial weight. “Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was politically house arrest by his son Tejashwi Yadav and not allowed to go into Karyakarta Darshan Sah Samvad Yatra. He was not allowed to contest elections due to a conviction by a court of law and he is reacting to the Prime Minister’s visit,” Kumar said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).