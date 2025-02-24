Mumbai, February 24: Students responsible for presenting news headlines in school assemblies can easily find verified information here. If you're searching online for school assembly news headlines today for your February 25 presentation, LatestLY has made a list of key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports news ready for you. Memorise or note down these school assembly news headlines and get ready for your presentation.

National News Headlines

UP Govt Intensifies Preparations for Final ‘Amrit Snan’ on Mahashivratri

Pawan Kalyan Rules Out Opposition Party Status to YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Congress Criticises 9 Years of BJP Rule in Assam; Terms It ‘Inefficient, Incompetent’

PM Modi Releases 19th Instalment of PM-Kisan, Over 9.8 Crore Farmers Get Money in Accounts

West Bengal CM Announces Pay Hike for Govt Doctors; Suspensions in Expired Saline Case Lifted

International News Headlines

India, UK Agree To Resume Free Trade Talks

Risk of Asteroid 2024 YR4 Hitting Earth, Moon Low: Scientists

Air Force Base in Bangladesh Attacked, Several Injured

Explosions Near Russian Consulate in France Have Signs of Terrorist Attack: Moscow

Business News Headlines

Shallow Rate Cut Cycle of 25-50 Basis Points by RBI To Boost Growth: Report

Inflation Burden Eases Further for India’s Farm and Rural Workers

Temporary Workforce Powering NBFC Growth in India, Driving Financial Inclusion: Report

Entertainment News Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer ‘Dil to Pagal Hai’ Re-Release To Draw the Curtains on Month of Romance

‘Suzhal – the Vortex’ Season 2: Prime Video Unveils the Captivating Music Album

Adah Sharma Learns Maheshwar Sutras Ahead of Maha Shivratri

Sports News Headlines

England Set To Revive Five-Test Series Beyond Ashes and India: Report

Mumbai City FC Hopes To ‘Spread Beauty of the Game’ With First-Ever Community Football Pitch in Madanpura

Malaysia To Host Third Edition of FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in June

ISL 2024–25: Bengaluru FC Will Qualify for Playoffs With a Win, Chennaiyin FC Need a Win & Luck

