Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 24 (ANI): The census of aquatic birds has commenced in the Thoothukudi district to assess their population, species diversity, and habitat conditions.

This survey is being jointly conducted by ATREE (Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment) in association with the Muthunagar Nature Trust. The census is being carried out across major water bodies, estuaries, salt pans, and wetland areas in the district.

The three-day-long survey focuses on documenting migratory and resident aquatic bird species, their population count, behavior, and feeding habitats. Researchers are also observing the impact of environmental changes on the living conditions of these birds.

Thomas Mathipalan from Pearl City Nature Foundation said, "Today, we are conducting the 16th aquatic birds survey in Perungulam Tank. We are covering almost all the tanks in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. As part of that, we have seen many birds in Perungulam alone. We have seen around 10-20 types of birds. There is a huge population of Rosy Starling...We will release the number of types of birds in a short time."

Speaking about her experience, Divya, a college zoology student, said that she is very happy to participate in this bird census. Seeing the birds she had earlier only read about in textbooks and newspapers gave her immense joy. Moreover, learning that birds migrate from foreign countries to Thoothukudi gave her a sense of wonder and amazement.

The data collected through this census will serve as a vital resource for future wetland conservation efforts, bird protection initiatives, and biodiversity conservation planning, the organisers stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Selvakumar, who works with ATREE, said that this year marks the 16th year of the bird census. He added that volunteers and nature enthusiasts actively participate in this census.

As the district is considered an important habitat for various bird species, such surveys are regarded as highly significant for environmental conservation.

The coastal area near Thoothukudi Harbour has turned into a busy hub of bird activity, with large flocks of water birds gathering in the estuary area of Thoothukudi Harbour Beach.

The recent heavy rainfall has led to the accumulation of rainwater in salt pans located in the suburban areas of Thoothukudi. These salt pans, which are usually used only for salt production, now resemble natural water bodies.

As a result, the area has become a favourable habitat for several species of water birds. The number of small fish, insects and other aquatic organisms has increased significantly, providing abundant food for the birds.

Such large-scale feeding activity by water birds in salt pans is usually rare. However, the conditions created by this year's heavy rainfall have transformed the area into a suitable environment for them.

Groups of birds can now be seen landing in the salt pans and actively foraging for food. The sight has drawn the attention of nature enthusiasts and local residents, who are seen watching the birds in large numbers.

In recent days, Thoothukudi district has also witnessed the arrival of large flocks of Rosy Starlings, which have been seen flying in striking formations across the sky.

According to ornithologists, Rosy Starlings migrate to southern districts during winter from regions in Northwest Asia and Eastern Europe. The birds usually leave their breeding grounds between September and October and remain in the Indian subcontinent until March or April.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Rosy Starlings are also known to migrate to states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, as well as parts of North India.

Experts say the birds migrate in search of favourable weather conditions and food availability. Being omnivorous, they prefer areas rich in insects, including grasslands and agricultural fields.

Flocking together during migration also helps the birds protect themselves from predators. If the current conditions continue, the suburban salt pans of Thoothukudi are likely to remain an important temporary gathering site for water birds. (ANI)

