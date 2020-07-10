New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): After holding a detailed telecon with Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar over the COVID-19 situation, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that Chennai continues to remain a hotspot and the mortality rate is low at 1.39 per cent.

Taking to Twitter Vardhan wrote, "Had detailed telecon with Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar on COVID-19 situation. Total positive cases stand around 1,26,581, including 46,655 active cases and 1,765 deaths. Chennai still a hotspot, although the situation has improved. Mortality rate low at 1.39 per cent."

"Tamil Nadu focuses on lowering death rate through early diagnosis. Deployed 350 mobile fever clinics on wheels and screening 35-40,000 persons daily in Chennai Advised increased testing and other containment strategies. Rural areas with sudden spurt remains a point of concern," he added.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,682 are active, 4,95,516 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)

