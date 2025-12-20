New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday extended greetings to the people of Ladakh on the occasion of Losar, the traditional Tibetan New Year, and participated in the cultural celebrations marking the festival.

Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter) Rijiju wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Losar (New Year), I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Ladakh. May the New Year usher in happiness, prosperity and peace for all. Tashi Delek & Julley!" The post was accompanied by a video showing the Union Minister dancing to the rhythmic beats of the traditional dhol and trumpet along with students and faculty members of the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS).

Rijiju was in Ladakh to attend the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Traditional Arts Academic Block at the CIBS. During the event, he interacted with students and staff, joining them in cultural performances. Losar marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Tibetan lunar calendar and is one of the most important festivals for Tibetan Buddhists. Celebrated across Ladakh, Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, the festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and the renewal of hope. The festival spans a week or two, blending religious ceremonies with vibrant cultural festivities.

Meanwhile, Rijiju on Friday emphasised that the bills passed in the Winter Session of Parliament will play a major role in taking India towards the dream of "Viksit Bharat." He further stated that the discussions on "Vande Mataram" have stirred the spirit of patriotism. Rijiju said that after the discussions on the electoral reforms, the long-standing questions of the general public were answered with utmost clarity, further attacking the opposition for "falsely accusing" the Election Commission of India and electoral reforms.

The Union Minister highlighted that this was the first time that the Election Commission and electoral reforms were separately discussed, outlining the readiness of the central government for any future deliberations. Moreover, speaking on the passing of VB-G RAM G Bill, Rijiju expressed happiness and assured an end to corruption and more transparency. (ANI)

