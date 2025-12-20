Guwahati, December 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam. Being accompanied by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PM Modi inaugurated the terminal designed to accommodate 13.1 million passengers annually and it will set a new benchmark for sustainable and technological operations in India.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Civil Aviation Minister praised the airport's architecture, noting that its immersive design beautifully showcases Assam's pristine natural treasures. Earlier, PM Modi said the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport is a significant boost to Assam's infrastructure. I will reach Guwahati, Assam tomorrow, 20th December. In the afternoon, the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport will be inaugurated. This is a major boost to Assam's infrastructure. Increased capacity means better 'Ease of Living' and a boost for commerce as well as tourism," PM Modi said on X. ‘Have to Get Rid of Jungle Raaj in West Bengal’: PM Narendra Modi Targets TMC in Ranaghat Address.

India's first nature-themed airport terminal, the terminal's design draws inspiration from Assam's biodiversity and cultural heritage, with the theme "Bamboo Orchids". The terminal makes pioneering use of about 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced Northeast bamboo, complemented by Kaziranga-inspired green landscapes, japi motifs, the iconic rhino symbol and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the Kopou flower. The terminal makes pioneering use of about 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced Northeast bamboo, complemented by Kaziranga-inspired green landscapes, japi motifs, the iconic rhino symbol and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the Kopou flower. PM Modi West Bengal Visit: Like Ganges, Victory of BJP Will Flow From Bihar to WB, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal Building at Guwahati Airport

VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) inaugurates the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Assam’s Guwahati.#Assam #Guwahati (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/ID9JrgAjc6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2025

A unique "Sky Forest" featuring nearly one lakh indigenous plants offers arriving passengers an immersive, forest-like experience. The terminal sets new benchmarks in passenger convenience and digital innovation, the release said. Features such as full-body scanners for fast, non-intrusive security screening, DigiYatra-enabled contactless travel, automated baggage handling, fast-track immigration and AI-driven airport operations ensure seamless, secure and efficient journeys.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)