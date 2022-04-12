New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) on Tuesday handed over the first lot of wheeled armoured combat-ready vehicles to the Indian Army, according to a statement.

The vehicles, also called infantry protected mobility vehicles (IPMVs), were handed over to Army Chief General M M Naravane at a ceremony in Pune, TASL said in the statement.

"With this milestone, TASL has become the first private sector company in India to produce and deliver wheeled armoured combat-ready vehicles for the Indian armed forces," it mentioned.

In addition to supply, TASL will also provide 24x7 support to maintain the vehicles at the deployment locations, it noted.

IPMV is a co-development project with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it mentioned.

"The vehicles have undergone stringent field trials in deserts as well as high altitude areas by the Indian Army," it said.

The IPMVs also include TASL's in-house designed and developed remote controlled weapon station with thermal sights and external add-on armour protection panels developed by the DRDO, it mentioned.

