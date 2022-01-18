Amaravati, Jan 18 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | Faridabad Shocker: 27-Year-Old Shot Dead At Engagement Party At Tigaon Village.

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh said in a tweet.

Also Read | Moto Tab G70 LTE With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Chandrababu is now in home isolation at this riverfront residence at Undavalli here.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wished Chandrababu a speedy recovery.

"Wishing a speedy recovery & good health for Sri @ncbn garu," Jagan said in a tweet.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said it was sad that Chandrababu was infected with the coronavirus. "I pray for his speedy recovery," Kalyan said in a statement.

On Monday, Chandrababu's son and member of Legislative Council, Nara Lokesh, too tested positive for the virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)