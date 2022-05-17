Damoh, May 17 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy drowned while taking bath in a river with his friends in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Tuesday.

Two of his friends were rescued after the three of them, all residents of Devra Jamsa village, entered the Vyarama river and got trapped in the deep waters on Monday afternoon, Gaisabad police station in-charge Arvind Singh Lodhi said.

The deceased was identified as Abhay Patel, he added.

