Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed the immediate withdrawal of a government order proposing the shifting of certain government offices to T-Hub as part of a rationalisation exercise.

On learning of the move, the Chief Minister instructed officials to rescind the decision, stating that the entire T-Hub facility will be utilised exclusively to promote start-ups, technology enterprises, and early-stage companies, in line with the TelanganaRising vision to create unicorns.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation secured another investment during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. The delegation met Deepak Sharma, the CEO of Schneider Electric India. According to Telangana CMO, Schneider Electric India will invest Rs. 623 Cr. to expand their existing Gagillapur and Shamshabad facilities in Telangana, enhancing capacity for electrical safety products such as Air Circuit Breakers (ACB), Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB), contactors, and push buttons.

Telangana CMO said that the meeting also focused on energy transition and storage projects, with collaboration on grid modernisation, energy efficiency, and digital power management for industrial parks and urban infrastructure. The state Chief Minister expressed delight that Minister for IT & Industries D. Sridhar Babu secured the investment for the state. He said sustainability is a central pillar to Telangana's pursuit of a Net- Zero development target by 2047.

According to Telangana CMO, the Minister said Telangana has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing electronics manufacturing hubs, covering consumer electronics, telecom hardware, industrial electronics and advanced electronics systems. Further, the delegation discussed expanding smart-factory and manufacturing capacity in Telangana for energy management, automation, and EV-related components, said the release.

Sharma said Schneider has as many as 38 skilling centres in Telangana. Schneider specialises in energy management, industrial automation, and digital transformation solutions. (ANI)

