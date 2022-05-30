Hyderabad, May 30 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,93,218 so far.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 33.

A Health Department bulletin said 45 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,691.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 11,474 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 416, it said.

